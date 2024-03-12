'We've got to' - Preston North End star issues ultimatum ahead of Plymouth Argyle trip
Preston North End defender Jordan Storey sees the next few games as a make or break period in the Lilywhites' season.
There are ten games left for PNE to play, but just one before the March international break. That is the long trip down to the south coast, to play Plymouth Argyle. North End head to Home Park looking to bounce back from their first defeat in eight games.
Stoke City triumphed at Deepdale last weekend, in a game where Preston dipped below their recent performance level and conceded two poor goals. To keep the season alive - and pace with the top six - North End's number 14 believes the next few matches have to be won by PNE.
"There are still 30 points to play for and there's going to be lots of twists and turns," said Storey. "But, if you're looking at our next few games, they are games we've got to be going into fully confident. We've got to do a job on all of these teams, especially looking at the back end - when we've got some tough games. So, I think the next three or four could define how the rest of the season plays out."
The centre-back added: "We've got to be right at it. At the start of the season, we were all saying how strong the Championship is. It has been like it for years, anyone can beat anyone on their day. We've been on a good, little run and we can't get bogged down by a poor result. There are still plenty of games to play and plenty of points to pick up."