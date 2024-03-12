Jordan Storey

Preston North End defender Jordan Storey sees the next few games as a make or break period in the Lilywhites' season.

There are ten games left for PNE to play, but just one before the March international break. That is the long trip down to the south coast, to play Plymouth Argyle. North End head to Home Park looking to bounce back from their first defeat in eight games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stoke City triumphed at Deepdale last weekend, in a game where Preston dipped below their recent performance level and conceded two poor goals. To keep the season alive - and pace with the top six - North End's number 14 believes the next few matches have to be won by PNE.

"There are still 30 points to play for and there's going to be lots of twists and turns," said Storey. "But, if you're looking at our next few games, they are games we've got to be going into fully confident. We've got to do a job on all of these teams, especially looking at the back end - when we've got some tough games. So, I think the next three or four could define how the rest of the season plays out."