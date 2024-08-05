Bobby Clark is being chased by four clubs in the Championship. (Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Latest headlines from around the Championship as Preston North End continue their pursuit of more signings

Preston North End continue to prepare for their first game of the season against Sheffield United which takes place on Friday (August 9).

The Lilywhites in their final game before their curtain raiser with the Blades lost 3-0 to Everton. Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Jake O'Brien and Jesper Lindstrom were all on target for the Toffees who claimed their first win of the summer with their campaign beginning a week later.

Ryan Lowe will have to make a decision on some of the players that missed out on the match at the weekend. Ali McCann, Layton Stewart and Freddie Woodman are all doubts, and he will provide an update in his pre-match press conference which will take place later this week.

In the mean time, Championship clubs continue to be busy in the transfer market as some try and get some deals done ahead of the new campaign. Here's the latest news from around the second tier.

Norwich City reject Leeds United offer

Leeds United are 'nowhere near' with their valuation of Jonathan Rowe after reportedly making an offer. According to Football Insider, a verbal bid of £7m was submitted by the Whites to the Canaries, but the two sides are far apart in how they value the England under-21 international.

Leeds are on the hunt for a new winger after selling Crysenico Summerville to West Ham and have identified Rowe as someone who could replace him. The 21-year-old has just come off a season which saw him rack up 13 goals and four assists in 38 games.

Cardiff City tell Luton Town £10m asking price

Luton Town are interested in signing Mark McGuiness but it will cost them £10m to sign him. According to WalesOnline, the Bluebirds want an eight-figure transfer fee for McGuinness who joined in 2021. He is under contract with the Welsh club until the summer of 2027, and Cardiff believe he is one of the leading centre-backs in the Championship, but that there is still untapped potential.

Sources in Cardiff believe they are in a strong position and don't need to sell. Despite the asking price, Luton Town are expected to test the water with a lower offer.

Four clubs eye Liverpool loan

Coventry City, Leeds United, Norwich City and Sheffield United are all in the race to sign Bobby Clark according to The Athletic. Clark played 12 times for the Reds last season but now a move away from Anfield could be on the cards for the 19-year-old. Norwich and Leeds had already held an interest in signing Clark but with Coventry and Sheffield United entering the race, it's become that little bit harder for them.

PNE pushing for deal

Preston North End are trying to sign Conrad Wallem from Slavia Prague. Only two new signings have come to Deepdale this summer and now ahead of their season opener with Sheffield United, they're pursuing a deal for Wallem. The wide man is said to be keen on making the move to England, though his current club are reluctant to let him go.

Canaries close in on defender

Callum Doyle will undergo a medical ahead of a season-long loan to Norwich according to The Pink Un. The Norfolk side have tracked him all summer and their patience has been rewarded as they have now won the race to sign him from Manchester City. Doyle went to America to cover those who played at the Copa America and EURO 2024, but now they are back and with the new season approaching, another loan move has been demed the best course of action.