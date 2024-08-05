Emil Riis | CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

A whole host of PNE players have entered the final year of their contracts

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End director Peter Ridsdale says new contract talks have started with two players.

The Lilywhites are looking to conclude further transfer business in the summer window, but there is also a large group of players in their final years. Emil Riis, Freddie Woodman, Liam Lindsay, Ryan Ledson, Jordan Storey, Will Keane, Duane Holmes, Robbie Brady, Andrew Hughes and Kian Best are all in that boat - along with a handful of other youngsters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ridsdale says that contracts have come into focus more of late, and that early discussions are under way with a couple of squad members. He did, though, admit that one player’s representative has suggested they will most likely move on, this time next year.

“I have started talks with two, in the last 24 hours,” said Ridsdale, last week. “The challenge in this - and it’s a classic dilemma - is that with 12 months to go, you look at the ones you think you want to extend - if you can. A month to go, the benefit of hindsight tells you if you did the right ones. Depending on how the season goes, supporters will look at us and say: ‘Why didn’t you try and keep him?’ and ‘Why did you keep him?’.

“And it is always a challenge, with a contractual situation. We will attempt, sooner rather than later, to have an indication of who is prepared to stay - under the right circumstances. Will anybody, therefore go in this window who is indicating they won’t sign again? Probably not, because I have got no interest. The fact that some people stay, see out of their contract and then leave on a free isn’t actually a disaster, if they have a good season with us.

“Sometimes, it is as good keeping them and they have a good season, than them not staying with you and then finding you can’t replace them. But, of course, at the end of the day it is all very well us sitting here and saying sell them, if they won’t sign. But, you need somebody to buy and we are aware, in the market, who may be interested in various types of players - whether it be ours or others. And, whether they are prepared to buy etc.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We, as a club, have never turned down good bids for players we thought, by selling them, we could reinvest and then do better. So, look, the market is the market. We will try and tie those down that we can. I would like to think most will sign; the odd one may not. If some go on a free next summer, they go on a free next summer. But, the criticism that sometimes comes - which is ‘Are we stupid?’ and ‘Why didn’t we just sell those who won’t sign?’ - if it were that simple, then of course we would do what people are suggesting.

“We would take the money and reinvest, but that presupposes that the player wants to leave before next summer. They are contracted, so they don’t have to. And that there is an offer for them, or that - by playing the long game - they may or may not sign. But, we have gone from needing to get the squad ready for this season, to how many of those out of contract - today - do we think we’d like to commit to. And, do they want to commit to us? We have already started those talks.”

When asked if a player has said they will be looking to explore a new challenge next summer, Ridsdale said: “Not as a player, but the odd agent has implied that they would be very happy just to stay and go next summer. And, there is no suggestion that there is any interest in them this summer - or indeed that they would even to agree to go this summer.”