EFL pundits assess PNE’s chances ahead of the 2024/25 campaign

Preston North End have been predicted to finish 21st in the 2024/25 Championship table, by the popular EFL podcast Not The Top 20.

Every summer, co-hosts George Elek and Ali Maxwell issue their table tips for the second tier, as well as League One and League Two. NTT20 have backed Leeds United to win the title and tipped Watford to finish 24th.

As for PNE, the EFL pundits were concerned by the Lilywhites’ post-September form last campaign. And, with manager Ryan Lowe having been under pressure from the fan base last season, Elek in particular has some worry for the Deepdale outfit.

"Preston, last season, were carried by an incredible start where they won six games in a row," said Elek. "It happened, so you can't just write it off. If you were to start last season from September 30th, which I would say is the more pertinent piece of form, then they were 19th - so it's not that marked a drop-off I would say. Especially when you consider Alan Browne - who has been such an important player for Preston over the last few seasons - has moved on and gone to Sunderland.

“In terms of players they've brought in, Sam Greenwood looks like a pretty good signing to me. I don't think he is necessarily going to revolutionalise the way Preston are able to attack. They brought in a midfielder from Silkeborg, who I don't know a great deal about. They like recruiting from the north of Europe. With Preston, a big issue for me is the Ryan Lowe thing. He is just not particularly well-liked by Preston fans, and I am sure he would sit here and say 'I have this budget, I finish here, season-on-season... that is good'.

“And Preston fans would say 'We don't like your style of football, we think we could do better'. And, that is a thing that doesn't go particularly well. I would probably say both of them have their points. Preston fans don't like what they are seeing; Ryan Lowe has a point that he overachieves with them. If things suddenly do go awry, then I am sure he would move on and you'd have to question whether he's having a positive or negative impact on the club. In fairness to North End fans, I think this basically every year.

“Preston have one of the lowest budgets, they are unable to compete - financially - with those at the top end and they consistently overperform. So, they are going to have to dip at some point - and generally it doesn't. But, I do think this season, with the squad they've got - for similar reasons why we are concerned about Millwall - there look fewer teams you can just write off. I think they may get into trouble, although I'm sure North End fans would think they'll finish above the team we've got next (Oxford United)."