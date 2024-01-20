Manchester United midfielder was initially linked with a move to Deepdale back in December

Manchester United youngster Dan Gore

Preston North End-linked midfielder Dan Gore is on the brink of a move away from Manchester United.

But Deepdale won’t be his temporary home for the remainder of the season, with the 19-year-old poised to join League One Port Vale.

A deal has been struck for the young Red Devil to get his first proper taste of senior football at Vale Park, with the Manchester Evening News reporting that the formalities of the move will be completed next week.

It’s also been said that Port Vale - who sit 15th in the third tier - provided the best option for regular football for the England under-20 international, who has made two first-team appearances at Old Trafford, both as a substitute.

As well as Preston, Blackpool, Bolton, Fleetwood and Shrewsbury were also linked with a January move for the teenager.

Lilywhites boss Ryan Lowe told the Lancashire Evening Post that Gore was someone who was on his radar this January transfer window. However, he conceded that a move was unlikely given the size of his squad.

He said: ‘Dan Gore, midfielder, yeah I am aware of him. But, there is no concrete interest; we have got too many players at the moment.

‘I do like him. He is a good player. Yeah, we do like him but he is not one for now - unless anyone moves out the door.’

Preston have been able to free up space in their ranks following Calvin Ramsay’s return to parent club Liverpool followjng an unsuccessful loan stint at PNE. With 13 days of the transfer window remaining, a move for Newcastle United central midfielder Isaac Hayden appears the most likely incoming at this moment in time.