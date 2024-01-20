Leeds United v Preston North End team news - five out and two doubts

Latest injury and team news ahead of the Sky Bet Championship clash between Leeds United and Preston North End - including updates on Ched Evans and Wilfried Gnonto.

Preston North End are on the search for a league double as they travel to Elland Road to face Leeds United in the Sky Bet Championship on Sunday afternoon.

The Lilywhites have to play a day later than every one else after their game was chosen for broadcast on Sky Sports. The Premier League is on a winter break and as a result, there's a few more EFL games to take in this weekend.

Both sides were victorious last week as Will Keane's second-half brace beat Bristol City. Leeds were victorious in South Wales as they won 3-0 against Cardiff City courtesy of goals from Patrick Bamford, Daniel James and Georgino Rutter.

In his pre-match press conference, Ryan Lowe revealed that there is a bug amongst the camp but would not disclose the identities of who had been affected. It's far from ideal, but he is hoping that they can feature on Sunday.

Leeds have a few players that have been out for a month or longer including Stuart Dallas, who hasn't played competitive football in almost two-years. The Northern Ireland international is still in the rehabilitation phase, and his aim will be to play a match this term.

North End currently trail Leeds by 13 points but are just a few points off of the play-off places. A majority of the Championship will either be afforded a break next weekend or be in FA Cup action, but PNE won't be and this match could be an opportunity to get in to the top six and try and stay there. Here's the latest injury and team news ahead of the EFL Championship clash.

1 . Ched Evans - out Wasn't in the match-day squad against Bristol City and will miss out this weekend. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns Photo Sales

2 . Ched Evans - out (continued) Ryan Lowe said on January 19: "Ched will probably miss the weekend as well; he just had a bang on his knee and a bit at the back had some swelling." Photo Sales

3 . Jack Whatmough - out (continued) Ryan Lowe said on January 19: Jack Whatmough has had some good news and is on track to be back in the next couple of weeks. "That is good for us, because we want him back as quick as we possibly can - to make sure we are thicker in that department." Photo Sales