The Lilywhites head to Elland Road, only four games on from their 2-1 victory over Leeds on Boxing Day. North End were 2-0 winners over Bristol City last time out, as a half-time triple substitution paid off the the home side.

And Lowe, who introduced Will Keane, Emil Riis and Mads Frokjaer at the break, must now decide how many of those he rewards with a start on Sunday. On the injury front, Jack Whatmough and Ched Evans will miss the game while Preston could be affected by illness in camp.