Preston North End predicted team vs Leeds United as Ryan Lowe faced with tough calls

PNE face Daniel Farke's side in front of the Sky Sports cameras on Sunday

By George Hodgson
Published 20th Jan 2024, 11:00 GMT
Updated 20th Jan 2024, 11:06 GMT

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe has a difficult team selection for Sunday's clash against Leeds United.

The Lilywhites head to Elland Road, only four games on from their 2-1 victory over Leeds on Boxing Day. North End were 2-0 winners over Bristol City last time out, as a half-time triple substitution paid off the the home side.

And Lowe, who introduced Will Keane, Emil Riis and Mads Frokjaer at the break, must now decide how many of those he rewards with a start on Sunday. On the injury front, Jack Whatmough and Ched Evans will miss the game while Preston could be affected by illness in camp.

Here's our predicted PNE XI.

A solid showing against Bristol City last time out and will almost definitely keep his place.

1. GK: Freddie Woodman

Jack Whatmough remains sidelined, so Storey's slot at right centre-back is relatively nailed on.

2. RCB: Jordan Storey

No sign of him losing his place in the heart of that defence anytime soon.

3. CB: Liam Lindsay

Five starts in a row for Hughes now, who should be getting fully into his rhythm after a few setbacks over the course of the season.

4. LCB: Andrew Hughes

