It's another big game for the PNE youngsters

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End will lock horns with Manchester United in the FA Youth Cup fourth round.

It’s another bumper tie for the Lilywhites Under-18s, who destroyed Liverpool in the third round of the famous youth competition. PNE had to wait to discover their next opponents, though, with Man United hosting Coventry City a couple of weeks later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That match was played on Wednesday evening, Leigh Sports Village. Adam Lawrence’s side ran out 5-0 winners on the night, with Gabriele Biancheri scoring a hat-trick and Chido Obi grabbing a brace. The former also missed a penalty.

A big challenge awaits North End, but they will head into the match with confidence high - having beaten Liverpool 4-1 at Deepdale, earlier this month. On the score sheet that night were Felipe Rodriguez-Gentile, Max Wilson, Theo Mawene and Dylan Gairns.

All round for matches have to be played by Saturday, 18 January.