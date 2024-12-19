Huge FA Youth Cup tie next for Preston North End's young guns after knocking out Liverpool
Preston North End will lock horns with Manchester United in the FA Youth Cup fourth round.
It’s another bumper tie for the Lilywhites Under-18s, who destroyed Liverpool in the third round of the famous youth competition. PNE had to wait to discover their next opponents, though, with Man United hosting Coventry City a couple of weeks later.
That match was played on Wednesday evening, Leigh Sports Village. Adam Lawrence’s side ran out 5-0 winners on the night, with Gabriele Biancheri scoring a hat-trick and Chido Obi grabbing a brace. The former also missed a penalty.
A big challenge awaits North End, but they will head into the match with confidence high - having beaten Liverpool 4-1 at Deepdale, earlier this month. On the score sheet that night were Felipe Rodriguez-Gentile, Max Wilson, Theo Mawene and Dylan Gairns.
All round for matches have to be played by Saturday, 18 January.
