The PNE forward was linked with Liverpool and Man United a couple of years ago

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End have not received any approach or contact from another club regarding young striker Felipe Rodriguez-Gentile.

This week, transfer speculation emerged regarding potential interest from Premier League trio Ipswich Town, Tottenham Hotspur and Nottingham Forest. But, it’s understood that nothing has developed on the transfer front - despite claims of the player impressing scouts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rodriguez-Gentile is only in the second year of his scholarship, having first grabbed the headlines back in December 2022 - when he scored five goals in the 6-1 FA Youth Cup rout of Rotherham United. Later that season, links to Liverpool and Manchester United surfaced.

Just shy of one year later, he signed his first professional contract with PNE, until 2026. Last year, he also earned a call-up to the Argentina Under-17 squad for the first time. Rodriguez-Gentile was in and around the North End first team during pre-season.

But, since the arrival of Paul Heckingbottom as manager, he has tended to stay with the academy - while getting minutes under his belt for the reserve XI. North End recently knocked Liverpool out of the FA Youth Cup - 4-1 - and Rodriguez-Gentile grabbed a goal and assist on the night.