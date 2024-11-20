He proved to be a terrific signing for PNE

Former Preston North End striker Jon Macken jumped at the chance to join the club in 1997.

The Lilywhites paid a reported £250,000 to bring the forward in, following his exit from Manchester United - whom he had not played a game for. Gary Peters was the man to bring Macken through the door, but it was under David Moyes that Macken hit top form.

Having scored 17 goals in his first 89 appearances for Preston, the front man found the net on 57 occasions over the next two-and-a-half seasons. After registering tallies of 25 and 22 goals in back-to-back campaigns, Macken was signed by Manchester City for a reported £5million.

His five years at Deepdale are ones he looks back on fondly, after making the decision to move on from Man United and forge a career in the professional game. Macken had signed a pro-deal with United in 1996, but didn’t feel he was close enough to the first team picture.

"No-one... myself," Macken told PNE Pod, when asked who told him he was leaving United. "They offered me a contract, another year. Once again, I was doing well and had just gone away with England, to Malaysia, in the Under-20 World Cup. We went in to see Sir Alex and asked for a little bit more time off, because we didn't get any. Obviously, there were a few clubs who had spoken to me.

“I hadn't actually spoken to Preston, I just got the phone call to say they had agreed terms with Manchester United and would like me to come up and sign for them. I went: 'Yep, absolutely... no problem'. Because, for me, it was all about a career. I think United had just signed Erik Nevland, Solskjaer, Cole was there, so it was a case of: 'Right, am I going to get an opportunity here?'

“There were a couple of offers. I went and met Brian Flynn from Wrexham. I got a phone call from Bradford at the time, Paul Jewell it was. I just thought, when I got the opportunity - Colin Murdock had just signed as well - I was going to take it. We got things done and I was more than happy. The rest is history - I signed for Preston and that was it."