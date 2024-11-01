PNE man scored against Plymouth Argyle last weekend

The confidence was always there for Mads Frokjaer and the Preston North End midfielder now feels in a good place, on the pitch.

It’s Friday afternoon at Euxton and the call-up for press conference duty has come slightly earlier than anticipated, for the Dane. But, he is swiftly through the door and in his seat. North End’s number ten sips a cup of soup as he listens to each question - and there is clear thought behind each answer.

The 25-year-old is very much a thinker and someone it’s enjoyable to talk football with. His perfectly placed goal, at Plymouth Argyle last weekend, was a nice confidence boost. He now just wants to keep contributing in a positive way.

“The finish was probably a pretty standard ‘me finish’,” Frokjaer told the Lancashire Post. “I passed it into the corner and didn’t overcomplicate things, like many players tend to do - especially over here, when everything is about pace and power. But yeah, it’s funny because Duane (Holmes) scored almost the exact same goal in the game before. It just shows that the way we go about defending high, creates chances. It was a good pass from Emil, good finish and hopefully more of them will come.”

It’s season number two at Deepdale for Frokjaer, who joined from Odense last summer for a reported fee in the region of £1.2million. The midfielder netted three goals last season and has already equalled that tally this campaign. Having started seven of the Championship matches under Paul Heckingbottom, Frokjaer is enjoying his football but doesn’t want to label himself as a ‘main man’ in the side.

“It’s tough to say man,” said Frokjaer. “Always, I feel like - whether I am playing or not - I can help the team. And, I think the team performs better if I am involved. That is how I think. I have to think that way, otherwise I shouldn’t be doing what I’m doing. So yeah, I don’t know if it’s a ‘main man’ thing because it is a collective effort. I think the amount of games we are playing now, really shows that.

“But, when I am on the pitch, I feel like if you pass me the ball then we give ourselves a bigger chance of winning. That is how I see it and I hope everyone else sees it the same, about themselves. I feel like I had loads of freedom last season to be fair, off the ball. So, it’s slight changes. I just feel like we are committing more numbers offensively and getting into the box, which makes it easier.

“Of course, if there is only one run then you only have one option. If you have three runs, then you have three options and it’s easier for everyone to create chances. The more we commit offensively, the more team mates I have to have fun with in the last third - which I enjoy. So, as long as we do that, I enjoy playing with everybody. Again, it’s a collective and as long as people score when I pass the ball, or I score when they pass me the ball, I am happy.”

Frokjaer’s chilled out persona and confident character is common knowledge by now, which makes the Dane such an interesting interviewee and also fan favourite. Social media posts show him enjoying life in Manchester, away from the cut and thrust of professional football - he has shared his fondness for reading in previous chats. So, how does the midfielder find the constant training, team meetings and intensity that comes with playing for a Championship club?

“I enjoy the training,” said Frokjaer. “Actually, that is one of the things that is worst for me over here - that we don’t really train that much, because we have all the games. I miss just coming in for a longer week, when you can actually have a few days and just not think about the next game. And, just be a kid on the pitch again. With the games, we don’t really have time for training, but I like the setup here. We have loads of meetings and he is really clear in his messages, about what he wants us to do - even though we only have two days between each game.”