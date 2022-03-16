Luton Town v Preston North End confirmed line-ups: Ali McCann starts at Kenilworth Road

McCann replaced the injured Liam Lindsay, that the one change to the starting XI made by Liiywhites manager Ryan Lowe.

It was McCann’s first start since the 1-0 win at Hull City on February 5.

The return of the Northern Ireland international to the side was at left wing-back, that allowing Andrew Hughes to switch into the back three.

Preston North End's Ali McCann

Leading scorer Emil Riis – scorer of both goals in PNE’s 2-0 win over the Hatters in October – and Cameron Archer were again the preferred strikers for Lowe, with Ched Evans on the bench.

Skipper Alan Browne recovered from cramp which forced his substitution in stoppage-time at Cardiff City last Saturday to continue in midfield next to Danile Johnson

Josh Murphy was named among the substitutes having missed out against his parent club Cardiff City.

Luton: Shea, Burke, Kioso, Potts, Bree, Berry, Campbell, Clark, Bell, Cornick, Adebayo. Subs: Isted, Hylton, Gomes, Landsbury, Onyedinma, Muskwe, Thorpe.

PNE: Iversen, Van den Berg, Diaby, Hughes, Whiteman, Potts, Browne, Johnson, McCann, Archer, Riis. Subs: Ripley, Bauer, Murphy, Rafferty, Sinclair, Maguire, Evans.