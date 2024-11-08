It’s a long trip down to Portsmouth for PNE this weekend

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom assures Portsmouth are competing at Championship level - despite sitting bottom of the table.

It’s Pompey who provide the final test for PNE, before the November international break. North End haven’t been to Fratton Park since 2012 and are looking for their first win in five league games - having drawn three and lost one.

Preston are also winless on the road since March, but Heckingbottom has been largely pleased by how his team have performed on the road - a couple of games aside. Portsmouth have nine points and one win from 14 games, after storming to the League One title last season.

"Whenever you jump up a league, there is no let up,” said Heckingbottom. “It's tough. You can feel it, because the standards are there in terms of a team's base level. If you catch someone off their game slightly, then they are still a top team in the level below. When you catch someone on it, it can be too much for you. But, they've been in lots of games.

“I saw them play away at Burnley and they were really unlucky there. Looking at their games of late, they were really good at Hull and will be disappointed they didn't win there. The other night, they were probably the better team overall - so they are more than competing.

“Organisation, well coached... you can see that. The levels are different. I did not watch too much of them last season, but if they were creating 20 chances in League One, they might find it hard to create 20 - so you have to be more clinical at one end.

“Likewise, if they were conceding five chances in League One, they might be conceding a lot more. That is just how hard this league is. You have got to find a way to get those numbers in your favour, through performance and getting things right tactically.

“Like I say, they are not trying to do anything different to anyone else. It's a really competitive league. I have never been (to Fratton Park)! I have missed it every time I've been playing for a team and coaching, I've never been in their league. Twice, I think, when I was playing - and I missed those games down there. So yeah, it's a new one for me."