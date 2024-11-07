PNE defender was forced off against Sunderland

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End will wait to learn the extend of Liam Lindsay’s injury, ahead of Saturday’s trip to Portsmouth.

The Lilywhites drew 0-0 with Sunderland on Wednesday night, as manager Paul Heckingbottom went with an unchanged XI from the Bristol City defeat. It was Lindsay’s 13th start of the campaign, but the 29-year-old had to be withdrawn on 74 minutes, after receiving treatment in the PNE half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Yeah, Jack (Whatmough) came on and did great,” said Heckingbottom post-match. “In terms of long (term), I don’t know what Liam has done. He felt his groin.

“Everyone could see him not moving easily, so we got him off. Jack went on. We know all about Jack and what he can do, so yeah, it wasn’t one we were going to mess about with. We just got Jack on.”

It’s a quick turnaround for North End’s first trip to Fratton Park in almost 12 years. With Lindsay’s injury looking a concern, the Scot is a doubt for the final match before the international break. And, the Preston boss won’t be bringing anyone else back into the fold for this weekend’s away trip.

“No, obviously Milly is back after the break,” said Heckingbottom. “Keano will be back. Robbie (Brady) is progressing well, but it’s obviously longer. Pat (Bauer) has been involved in a bit of training and Ched (Evans) as well, so nobody will be back before.”