Preston North End defender Jack Whatmough is in line to start against his old club this weekend.

The Lilywhites, after drawing 0-0 with Sunderland on Wednesday night, make the long trip down to Portsmouth. It’s PNE’s first visit to Fratton Park since December 2012, as they go from facing the league leaders to the side in 24th spot.

And for Whatmough, an opportunity to make his third league start of the season looks in the offing - after defensive regular Liam Lindsay was forced off with injury in midweek. Whatmough came off the bench and his contribution, for the final 20 minutes, pleased boss Paul Heckingbottom.

The 28-year-old, who hails from Gosport, has struggled for regular minutes since his move from Wigan Athletic last summer. Whatmough made 23 appearances in all competitions last season and had a spell out injured. He also played in midfield on a couple of occasions, when North End were low on numbers.

Whatmough, if he does get the nod, would be facing the club he spent 12 years at. He came through Pompey’s youth academy and made 136 appearances for the first team, scoring three goals. In 2021, the defender made the move to Wigan Athletic upon the expiry of his contract.

When if PNE fans have seen the best of him yet, Whatmough told the Lancashire Post back in September: “No, far from. I am the first one to criticise myself. Far from the best of what I’m capable of, and it will come. So far, I think my Preston career has been a bit stop-start... different positions, bad form, injuries. Hopefully, at some point I can kick on and show Preston fans what I can do.

“You push yourself and test yourself daily. It is tougher and it’s different to adapt to, but that’s one I’ve got to just get used to if I want to be playing for this football club. On the ball it’s playing more and being brave on the ball. Not that the old manager didn’t do that, but it’s just imprinted a bit more to do that now. For me, that is something that’s good, it’s just getting used to it again.”