Preston North End head coach Frankie McAvoy will temporarily change course in terms of terms of formation for tonight’s clash with Wigan Athletic at the DW Stadium.

In seven of his eight games in interim charge at the end of last season and throughout this pre-season, McAvoy has favoured a 3-5-2.

The Scot will test out an alternative for the short trip down the M6, with a back four set to feature.

It is likely to be a midfield diamond in front of that, a shape McAvoy used in his first game in temporary charge against Norwich in April.

“We’ve spoken as a group and we agree that our best shape is 3-5-2, it works well for us,” said McAvoy.

“At times we will need other formats and formations to play.

“We’ve looked at some in training and we’ll do that at Wigan – it will give us a good chance to see if we need to change or adapt anything.”