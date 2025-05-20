Liam Delap | Getty Images

The former Man City striker spent time on loan at Preston North End in 2023

Jamie Carragher does not believe this summer is the right time for Manchester United to sign Liam Delap.

The former Preston North End loan man scored 12 goals for Ipswich Town in the Premier League, following his £20m move from Manchester City. Following the Tractor Boys’ relegation, Delap is said to have a £30m release clause in his contract. That has led to intense transfer speculation around the striker.

Delap came through the ranks at City but it’s their Manchester rivals who are being strongly linked with a move for the 22-year-old. This week, it has been reported that United executives have held face-to-face talks about a potential move to Old Trafford - with competition from Chelsea.

Carragher, though, is of the opinion that it’s too soon for Delap to make the move to a club of United’s size. This season was the front man’s first in the top flight; he provided a couple of assists along with his goals. The campaign prior, Delap netted eight goals in the Championship for Hull City.

“I don’t think Delap should go to Manchester United,” Carragher said on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football. “After what happened with Hojlund... I know people will say about league position, but Man United is a monster.

“I think that next step - an Everton or something - being the main man where you’re going to play every week, be the best player. He’s the best player at Ipswich; go to another club where you’re that for two years then go to that sort of Man United or whoever... Champions League team trying to compete at that sort of level."

Delap was a January loan signing for Preston in 2023, with then-manager Ryan Lowe recruiting him and Tom Cannon in the same window. While Cannon fired for PNE, Delap struggled to replicate that goal scoring form and left with one in 15 games. He later suggested that PNE, and previous loan club Stoke City, hadn’t suited his game.

Gary Neville in agreement with Carragaher

“If he comes everyone will get behind him as a young player,” said Neville. “But we’ve seen that United has been a tough place to play in recent years for a lot of very experienced players. So, we’re right to express caution in terms of what’s happening at United. You need to be resilient, you need to be ready.

“So I’d hope him going there, he’d get off to a good start and have a great career if that’s the move that happens. But we are right to think about what’s happened to other players. Hojlund came in at £70m, Zirkzee at £30m. What’s going to happen to them? Do they just leave?

“We’ve seen Sancho come in, Antony come in... Rashford’s going to leave. It’s interesting. There’s a good knowledge of Delap at United at a high level. Jason Wilcox has worked with him so he’ll be having a say on this. Omar Berrada at City. So they’ll have a good understanding of his game and his character - but United is a different animal.”

