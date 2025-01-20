Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The former PNE and Stoke City loan man has been on fire this season for Ipswich Town

Premier League goals have been flowing for Liam Delap this season and the Ipswich Town star has now reflected on his brief stint with Preston North End.

In January 2023 the Lilywhites snapped up Delap on loan for the rest of the season. He had spent the first half of that campaign at Stoke City. He netted once in 15 appearances for PNE, with fellow loan recruit Tom Cannon stealing centre stage.

After an underwhelming year Delap then went to Hull City and made much more of a mark on the Championship - scoring eight goals for the Tigers. His efforts that season saw promoted duo Southampton and Ipswich Town fight it out for his signature in the summer.

A move to Portman Road eventually went through for a reported £20million fee. That has since looked a smart investment with Delap already on eight Premier League goals - speculation with some of the big boys in the Premier League has unsurprisingly surfaced as a result.

Delap’s pedigree was always high having come through at Manchester City but his stock has sky-rocketed in the last few months, given his performances in the top flight. The 21-year-old has now looked back on the learning curves early on in his career.

"As a player there are always going to be bumps in the road,” said Delap. “I probably learned that I had to go somewhere which suited me. A couple of times I didn't really suit the way teams played and I found it difficult. Last season was a lot better and I chose really well there - at Hull - which helped me a lot.

“The manager there was really good and helped me improve as a player. I was still very young when I went to Stoke and Preston. They obviously didn't go as well as I wanted them to. It was an incredible experience and I was very grateful I got to do that. I learned more in that year than I (ever) have.

“It taught me a lot about how to go about things and I made more of a decision then, when I went to Hull, about looking into and doing more research on where I want to go - and what would be best for me. That is probably what helped at Hull and it went a lot better there."

“Learned more in those tough stages...”

Delap is one of several young, domestic players to be recruited by Ipswich in the last 12 months. The Tractor Boys have also brought in Omari Hutchinson, Jack Clarke, Jacob Greaves and most recently Jaden Philogene. The former PNE striker was convinced he made the right decision in the summer.

"When I joined here I knew that the manager and everyone here at the club was going to improve me and help me as a player,” said Delap. “Probably, even more than I imagined. I seem to have settled in really well and started the season really well.

“As a team we look really strong and we've been getting better week-by-week, so hopefully I can just continue to improve and keep putting in the performances. I have had experience now in men's football and learned a lot. I had my first two loans which probably didn't go as well as I wanted them to.

“But, I think I probably learned more in those tough stages than I have when things have gone well. That was the most important thing, to find somewhere that suited me. I knew I could get the best out of myself and the manager and his staff have helped me do that."