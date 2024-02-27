Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Preston North End loan striker Liam Delap is to miss out on a return to Deepdale on Saturday.

Delap was on loan at the Lilywhites for the second-half of the 2022/23 season. He made 15 Championship appearances during his time in Lancashire but was limited to just one goal which came in a -1 defeat to Sheffield United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Manager Ryan Lowe back in October branded Delap 'unfortunate' back in October having made a prediction over him and Tom Cannon. The two young strikers arrived and it was Cannon that made the biggest impact whilst Delap could only watch on, having been limited to nine appearances from the bench.

Delap found his form at Hull City and has notched up seven goals and two assists in 26 games for the Tigers but isn't expected to play against his former side at the weekend. In mid-January, he was said to be ruled out for up for a minimum of two to three months with a knee injury, but there is at least a hope that he will play a part before the season concludes.

"He's really good," Rosenior said Hull Live on February 19 when pressed for an update on the on-loan Manchester City forward.

"We're going to see Liam on Thursday, he's going to come in. He's coming in to see the lads on Thursday and Friday. That'll be brilliant leading into the West Brom game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He'll be in and around the players, which I know he's missed and we've missed him as well."

Saturday's much has huge significance on the play-off race with Hull currently occupying the fourth and final spo. Liam Rosenior's side are currently on 55 points and only three points separate them and PNE who are currently eighth.