Ryan Lowe, Manager of Preston North End, celebrates victory

Ryan Lowe - more times than he'd care to remember - may wish he'd never used the word 'brand' at Preston North End. It has, quite often, been the stick to beat him with after dull performances or poor results. There was even a wry smile from the PNE chief, after last Friday's statement 3-0 win at Coventry City, when that particular word was put to him post-match.

It's the one big promise which the Deepdale faithful were waiting for Lowe to deliver on. And while results are the be-all-and-end-all, you suspected the bigger picture - and priority - for the PNE boss, was to make his side more entertaining on a consistent basis. Had he not done so, a mindset of delaying the inevitable would've set in for many.

But right now, his side is one you certainly want to go and watch play. Friday night's first half destruction of the play-off pushing Sky Blues was about as brutal as Lowe's team has been. And the professional manner in which they saw the three points home, in the second half, was equally as pleasing to see. There are more tough tests around the corner to pass, but this was billed as a sizable one and North End passed it with absolute flying colours.

So, more than two-and-a-half years into this thing - but only a few weeks after pressure was at its highest for Lowe - he may just have found his most potent formula yet. You were, undoubtedly, questioning what else the PNE chief had left to try during that miserable festive period - where form fell off a cliff and the calls for Lowe to go became louder. While it is a squad game at this level, the North End manager now looks to be as close to knowing his 'best team' as ever.

The home win over Wigan Athletic, last season, was a sliding doors moment for Lowe and this January's second half against Bristol City looks to have been another. Since that 2-0 win, in terms of performance as much as anything, PNE haven't really looked back. At the very heart of it has been Emil Riis who has, since returning from that horrific injury, resembled a caged animal set free - to feast on Championship defenders.

The Dane has come back in impeccable shape and looks the complete package. Next to him, Will Keane is still scoring goals and proving the perfect partner - as well as bargain. Behind him, Mads Frokjaer continues to ooze class. And he is now winding opposition fans up - a sign of a footballer in a good place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is now less of an onus on Liam Millar to produce moments too; the Canadian seemed the sole spark for Preston, at times this season. And while those attackers go about their business, there is a wealth of experience and endeavour sitting behind them. As a team, there looks greater clarity and sharpness to PNE - backed up by a collective drive to not let the season die. The base for any successful side is hard work and North End never lack that, even if fitness has been questioned at stages of the campaign.