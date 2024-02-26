Preston North End fans enjoyed themselves on Friday night as they witnessed a 3-0 win over Coventry City.

The Lilywhites put in a stellar performance as they swept aside the Sky Blues at the Coventry Building Society Arena. Emil Riis scored in the first minute to make for the perfect start and then just 19 minutes later Will Keane doubled PNE's advantage. An own goal from former Burnley youth defender Bobby Thomas seven minutes out from half-time made for an unassailable lead and Coventry could not issue a response.

A total of 1,012 away fans made the trip to Coventry on Friday and they'll have been glad to have been awarded for their dedication. It was the second consecutive victory on their travels after defeating Cardiff City came before a home win against Middlesbrough and a draw against local rivals Blackburn Rovers.

All but Birmingham City and Middlesbrough have played 34 games this season and that number represents the three quarter mark way of the season. The 2023/24 campaign has only 12 games left and nothing is decided though Rotherham United look doomed with them being 16 points adrift of safety.