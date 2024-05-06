Ryan Lowe

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe says this summer transfer window is ‘big’ for the Lilywhites - as he looks to improve the squad again.

Next season will be Lowe’s third full one at Deepdale, with him appointed in December 2021. In his time at Preston, 13th, 12th and 10th placed finishes have been secured. Preston’s boss has been backed in the transfer market and he now hopes boost his squad with more new signings, who can add further quality to the squad.

“Yeah, it definitely is,” said Lowe, in his final pre-match press conference. “I think it’s our fourth or fifth transfer window. So, we know that this summer is a big summer for us. We’ve done well in the recruitment department - we’ve got some good bargains in Mads and Milly, who we think are definitely assets for the football club.

“A couple of the kids who’ve come through are definitely assets, so we’ve got that. We now need to go and find a couple of players, to freshen the squad up and make sure they compete with each other - to go that extra step next season. I think next season is a big season to try and achieve and to try and be better again.

“The teams that come down are probably going to be just as tough. We’ve obviously got to be a bit more consistent than we’ve been this year and the bumps in the road, we’ve got to get out of them quicker. But, let’s not get away from what these lads have done this season. They’ve been fantastic and to give ourselves a fighting chance, with five games to go, was pleasing.”

On the positions Lowe will target, he added: “We’ll have to wait and see, won’t we? We’ve got every position on the recruitment list, that we potentially might need. And do you know what? We’ve got five strikers at the minute - four contracted - but I am not saying I won’t look for another striker. Something might materialise.

