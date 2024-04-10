Preston North End's Milutin Osmajic is congratulated

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe described Milutin Osmajic’s hat-trick against Huddersfield Town as ‘pure class’.

The Montenegrin netted three goals in the space of seven minutes, in the Lilywhites’ 4-1 comeback win over the Terriers. North End were one down at the break, but Will Keane equalised - shortly after the restart - from the penalty spot. But, the night belonged to Osmajic, who was introduced on 76 minutes and had the match ball claimed one minute into injury time.

He slotted home from a Duane Holmes cross, latched on to Alan Browne’s through ball and then converted from Mads Frokjaer’s delivery. Game time, given the form of fellow striker Emil Riis, has been in shorter supply for the summer signing, during the second half of the season. But, Lowe has always believed in the number 28 and gave all the credit to the centre-forward, for his major contribution in midweek.

“We are asking him to stay in behind a bit more and that’s the impact you want, from players coming on to the pitch,” said Lowe. “He certainly did that. We’ve been working with him on his calmness, because he’s a bit of a banger! He smashes everything dead hard and we are trying to work him to have a bit more finesse. He wants to hit it that hard, sometimes his head comes up - but those finishes, he scores them all the time.

“The strength, where he held him off. And he didn’t get in front, too much. I said to just stay onside - he calls it meters and I’m saying yards. But, he stayed onside for the pass from Mads and he’s been fantastic. It has been tough for him, at times, because he started well and scored a few goals. Then, he came out and has been in and out of the team. He trains like a true warrior, every day, to get into the team and perform to the levels.