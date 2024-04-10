Duane Holmes

Preston North End midfielder Duane Holmes knew it was win or bust, against his old club Huddersfield Town on Tuesday night.

The Lilywhites ran out 4-1 winners in the end, thanks to a quite incredible, seven minute hat-trick from substitute, Milutin Osmajic. The Montenegrin netted in the 84th, 87th and 91st minutes, after Will Keane had equalised from the penalty spot, soon after the restart. PNE trailed at the break, with Josh Koroma having fired the visitors ahead.

“I’d be lying if I said it wasn’t (in my mind in the second half),” said Holmes. “I think everyone knew that tonight was massive, especially with Norwich coming on Saturday. We knew we needed to win and that was it - nothing else was acceptable. I think Saturday is also a must-win. We have to win, to put more pressure on them and get closer to them in the table. It is a massive week.

“Nothing changed (at half time) really, the gaffer just said that we had not been near our levels and that was a fair assessment. We didn’t test the goalie enough, we conceded a sloppy goal - but we knew we had the game plan and if we did what we had to do, we could get back in and win the game. Keano did well to win the penalty - he didn’t give up on it and we always fancy him to tap those in. It was a great way to get back into the game and we went on from there.”

Holmes was over the moon for match winner, Milutin. The striker, signed from Cadiz for a reported £2.1million in the summer, took his goal tally to eight for the season. Holmes provided the assist for his first of the night and he believes the North End faithful saw, on Tuesday night, just how the number 28 will score his goals.

“I think that is exactly what we want, from Milly,” said Holmes. “Running in behind, bullying defenders. The second goal, he has taken a big touch, shown his pace and shown his power. A lovely finish... it’s great for him. I wouldn’t say he’s not confident; we know what he can do and we see it all the time.

