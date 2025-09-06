The defender joined PNE from Plymouth Argyle earlier this year

It’s his first full season as a Preston North End player and Lewis Gibson feels at home in the heart of defence.

The 25-year-old was snapped up by the Lilywhites back in January, for a reported £1.5million fee after PNE triggered a clause in his contract. Gibson instantly caught the eye of the Deepdale faithful, particularly in the away victory at Norwich City.

Last season saw him flip between the middle of North End’s defensive trio and left centre-back. This campaign, manager Paul Heckingbottom has stuck with him in the centre and Gibson believes he is in a good place with his football.

“Yes, I've been here the last eight months and I've played plenty of games in that time,” ht told the Lancashire Post. “So, yes, to be fair we've conceded three goals in the first four league games and two have been deflections and one an own goal. So, yes, pretty positive but when you get beat 1-0 in a game like that (at Portsmouth) and you think you should come away with something, it's a little bit tough to take.

“The second half was really positive in terms of we dominated for the full 55 minutes, whatever it was. You thought it was going to drop at some point but, unfortunately, it didn't so I'm a little bit disappointed with it.”

Gibson has had familiar faces either side of him in Jordan Storey and Andrew Hughes, so far this season. In time he will no doubt have to build up a strong relationship with summer recruit Odel Offiah. From the off, though, there has been a new man behind him in Daniel Iversen. The Dane has wasted no time in showcasing the shot-stopping ability he displayed in his previous two stints at Preston.

“Very good, yeah, he pulls off some saves,” said Gibson. “He made a great save before the (Pompey) goal. Similarly to what Leicester did, he made a save before the goal. That always helps when you've got a keeper like Daniel who can pull off match-winning saves. He's a great goalkeeper and a great person. He’s strong, he’s powerful. It gives you reassurance when the ball is coming in your box and he's commanding his box.”

Gibson and co survived a major scare on the final day of last season, with North End dragged into a relegation fight. Since then Heckingbottom has overseen a hectic summer transfer window which finished with 12 new signings. North End’s number 19 welcomed the amount of change and believes the end result can only be good for the club.

“Freshness is probably the right word, I would say,” said Gibson. “There's been a lot of change. A new hunger to the group I think has been key. The lads who’ve come in have been really good and I think the lads who have already been here kind of raise their game. The signings in general have been really good but like you said, the loans have done really well so far and I think it's about now building more as a group.”

