Preston North End CEO Peter Ridsdale has questioned the productivity of fans’ forums.

The Lilywhites have not held one for a number of years, with the last having been shortly after the appointment of Ryan Lowe in the 2021/22 campaign. This year, a Fan Advisory Network has been set up by the club. Ridsdale, who would answer most questions at the fans’ forums - sitting on the top table with the manager and other key figures - believes the FAN will have a greater impact.

"Well, we've set up and Ben (Rhodes) is in charge of this, a new fans' consultative group," said Ridsdale. "People are going to say I am going to run scared or duck, or whatever. I don't quite understand what people think a fans' forum achieves, other than people shouting. Apart from venting one’s spleen and shouting, 'Why aren't you spending more money?'... what I would prefer is a regular consultative forum, rather than a fans' forum every three years.

“Where, every month or whatever it is, a group of supporters - representing as wide a fan base as possible which is what Ben is doing - have the opportunity to come and talk to us about anything. If they do that every month, it is pertinent and it is relevant. We could get 350 people in a room tomorrow and then not have one for another three years. What has that actually achieved? They may feel better for shouting.

“That's great; I probably won't. I think the last one we had there was a fight at the end of it with people rolling around on the floor. I think we ought to have regular dialogue with as broad a fan base as possible. That is what Ben is setting up and I think he is in the process of putting together who those people are. He met fans' groups last year but this is a broader one... I think there are about a dozen on this one.

“It is right and proper that people have the opportunity but ultimately, of course, things that fans really want to know about is, 'Did we really put a bid in for X?', 'How much did we bid?' and 'How much are we spending?'. You are not going to get that out of any fans' group because clearly, that information is something we can't put in the public domain."

Ridsdale added: "If someone can persuade me that (fans’ forums) are more productive then we will look at it. We will look at anything. I get criticised by my colleagues at the Football League; every email I personally get, I respond to. A lot of them are abusive. Very few people write nice ones.

“Some do, so I will be careful what I say - there is the odd one that is. Sometimes I can spend hours on an evening, or Sunday, responding. Then at the end of them they say, 'Oh, thank you I feel better'. Too many people have got access to my phone. They ring me, they text me, WhatsApp me, email me and they get a response.

“There is no other football club does that to my knowledge. By the way, it's me who responds. I haven't got some people who are paid to respond. I am not quite sure what it is people think they haven't got access to ask. Some things we won't answer; some things we might not be able to. But, I tell people the majority of what I think fans want to know if they ask the question."

