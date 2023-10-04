Leicester City v Preston North End injury news as eight out

Tom Cannon will not play against his former side tonight. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Preston North End team news

Ched Evans and Emil Riis are closing in on a return to first-team action, and could be back after the latest round of international fixtures according to Ryan Lowe.

Riis has been out since January after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury in January, whilst Evans underwent surgery for 'a serious medical condition' which came to light in April.

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both have been sidelined since, but have resumed light training, and their potential returns would be a welcomed boost. Unfortunately the Leicester game, and the match against Ipswich Town is too soon.

Liverpool loanee Calvin Ramsay is nearing a return to fitness after a setback to a knee injury he's been dealing with since pre-season. He's yet to make a competitive appearance for the Lilywhites and returned to his parent club for rehabilitation.

Out: Calvin Ramsay, Ched Evans and Emil Riis.

Leicester City team news

Tom Cannon will not feature against his former side on Wednesday after being sidelined with an injury. The 20-year-old forward had a successful loan spell last year at PNE, scoring eight goals in 20 games.

Preston tried to get him back but Everton opted to sell him to the Foxes for a reported £7.5m, however he's yet to make his debut. Cannon has a stress fracture in his back, and Leicester admit they were aware of that before they signed him. He has begun training again and is working towards a return from his injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Belgian forward Dennis Praet also has a stress fracture in his back, and there’s a potential time frame of a return of four weeks for him in Maresca’s latest injury update.

Callum Doyle has undergone surgery to address a knee injury. He was taken off against Bristol City at half-time last month, and left the match on crutches and his knee in a brace. He is out for a 'long time' according to Enzo Maresca, and that’s a major blow in the defensive area for tonight’s hosts.

Another absentee for Leicester is Kasey McAteer, who could be out for up to six weeks. The winger scored against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup last week but suffered a hamstring injury against Blackburn Rovers.

Unrelated to an injury, Jannik Vestergaard will miss out after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season. He will serve a one-match suspension as a result of accumalating five bookings since the start of the campaign.