Preston North End’s Ched Evans

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe hopes to see Emil Riis and Ched Evans return to action after this month’s international break.

The Lilywhites face Leicester City away on Wednesday night before Saturday’s clash at Ipswich Town. North End will then have a fortnight of rest, with the next game after that at home to Millwall on October 21st. Preston’s squad has been in far better shape of late, with the likes of Ben Whiteman, Robbie Brady and Will Keane all returning to the match day squads.

But, two players who have remained out - along with Liverpool loan man Calvin Ramsay - are forward duo Riis and Evans. The former suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury at the start of January, while Evans required surgery on a serious medical condition - developed in April. Neither have featured in a match for North End since their respective blows.

Both players are well down the line with their rehabilitation though and were seen taking part in shooting drills last week at Euxton. Evans, whose problem related to his spinal cord and neck, was PNE’s top scorer last season with nine in all competitions. Riis netted 20 the season before, so their returns will certainly be welcomed at Deepdale.