Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe faces a difficult team selection at Leicester City on Wednesday evening, but is expected to freshen up his side at the King Power Stadium.

It is the Lilywhites’ second match in a busy, seven day period. Preston suffered their first defeat of the season last weekend as they were thumped 0-4 by West Brom. North End now take on the Foxes in midweek, before Ipswich Town away on Saturday afternoon. Lowe has the same squad available to him once again, with Ched Evans, Emil Riis and Calvin Ramsay the only absentees.

Freddie Woodman will almost certainly stay in goal, but Lowe may be tempted to bring Jack Whatmough into his defensive three after Preston shipped four goals against Albion and looked generally laboured. Leicester tend to line up 4-3-3, so North End’s boss must decide whether to match that up or stick with his wing-back system.

The latter would come as less of a surprise, with Ben Whiteman backed to make his first start of the season. The number four is now back from injury and can be a hugely important player in midfield for Preston, given the control he brings in possession. If he is named in the side, one of Ryan Ledson or Ali McCann will likely miss out.

Down the flanks, Brad Potts is a straightforward pick on the right but on the opposite side, Lowe will need to decide whether to keep Liam Millar going or bring in the experienced Robbie Brady - like at Rotherham. Mads Frokjaer could replace Duane Holmes after spending the last four games on the bench, while Will Keane for Milutin Osmajic - who has started four on the bounce - may well be another change.

Here is our predicted PNE XI for the Leicester contest.