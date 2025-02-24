Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

PNE were linked with a return for the Leicester City man recently

Preston North End are monitoring the situation of former goalkeeper Daniel Iversen, who is out of contract at Leicester City this summer.

It was recently reported that the Lilywhites are eyeing a permanent swoop for the Foxes man this summer. Iversen has not played a match for Leicester this season, with the Dane appearing as an unused substitute on 12 occasions across all competitions.

The 27-year-old, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Stoke City, is set to see his nine year stay at Leicester end once the current campaign concludes. Iversen has suitors elsewhere but it’s believed PNE are one club to have made early enquiries.

Daniel Iversen | Getty Images

Unsurprisingly, a return to Deepdale would appeal to Iversen. He made 71 appearances - the most for any club in his career - over two loan spells between 2021 and 2022. The Danish shot stopper also won Player of the Year in 2021/22. Contact at this stage is not majorly significant though.

Both manager Paul Heckingbottom and CEO Peter Ridsdale have spoken about planning for the summer - which promises to be busy. Number one Freddie Woodman is in the final few months of his deal at PNE. With his future still unclear it is unsurprising for Preston to be sounding out replacements.

Woodman, 27, has been an ever-present between the sticks since signing from Newcastle United in the summer of 2022. He kept 17 clean sheets in his first year at Preston, 10 the following season and is currently on 12 with 13 league games still to play.

But, North End are yet to sort a new deal for the shot-stopper. There have been mixed reports around his future at PNE in recent months. It was claimed in December that Preston were in talks over fresh terms, before suggestions in February that the Lilywhites were open to a sale, late in the window.

The Deepdale club have also been linked with a move for Wigan Athletic star Sam Tickle over the last 12 months. However, it’s believed the Latics valuation of their goalkeeper - contracted until 2028 - would most likely price Preston out.

Frustrating period for Iversen

The Dane penned a five-and-a-half year contract with Leicester in 2020 and then had his successful loan spells with Preston. But, Iversen has only turned out 17 times for the Foxes. In an interview from April 2024 he admitted to pushing for a exit in 2023.

“I thought I should have gone last summer but that didn’t happen for some reason on Leicester’s side,” said Iversen. “I was disappointed. I tried to get on loan but I got a no. I tried to get sold, but got a no.

“So there was a little bit of frustration from my side. Now in the summer I will try again, but I don’t know where yet that will be.”

