Sean Dyche | Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images

PNE’s first home match of the 2025/26 season is against the Foxes

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leicester City will have a new manager in the dugout for their early season visit to Preston North End.

The Foxes have parted ways with Ruud van Nistelrooy, two months after the 2024/25 relegation campaign concluded in the Premier League. The Dutchman took charge of 27 games at Leicester, winning five and losing 19 of them. Now, the former PSV boss’ departure has been confirmed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Van Nistelrooy said: “I would like to personally thank the Leicester City players, coaches, academy and all the staff I have worked with for their professionalism and dedication during my time at the Club and to thank the fans for their support, and take this opportunity to wish the Club well for the future.”

A statement from the Foxes included: ‘Preparation for the EFL Championship season will continue with the planned start of pre-season on Monday 30 June. First Team coaching staff will oversee the delivery of those plans until a new manager is appointed. There will be no further comment until this process has been completed.’

Championship clubs learned their 2025/26 fixture schedules on Thursday afternoon, with Leicester’s second league game of the season at Deepdale. It’ll be Leicester’s second Championship season in three years, with a potential points deduction - for breaches of EFL financial rules - also looming over the club.

The bookies’ favourite to succeed Van Nistelrooy is former Burnley, Everton and Watford manager, Sean Dyche. He has been out of work since leaving the Toffees in early January. Danny Rohl, who has been heavily linked with an exit from Sheffield Wednesday, is also high up in the running.

Your next PNE read: Preston North End linked man to face Lilywhites on opening day as QPR confirm transfer