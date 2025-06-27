Amadou Mbengue | NLYP Sport

PNE will face Queens Park Rangers on the opening day of the Championship season

Preston North End were linked with Amadou Mbengue but he will now face them on the opening day of the season.

The Lilywhites were one of a handful of Championship clubs said to have shown an interest in the 23-year-old defender. However, as the Lancashire Post reported earlier this month, a move elsewhere was thought to be agreed and that has proven to be Queens Park Rangers.

Watford and Blackburn Rovers were also linked with the former Metz man, who made 109 appearances across all competitions for previous club Reading. He joins the Rs upon the expiry of his contract with the Royals. His contract length at Loftus Road has not been disclosed.

“I am happy to be here and ready to work,” said Mbengue. “I was talking with Christian (Nourry, CEO) and the idea and the project he has for the club is very, very good. We are on the same page and that is why I chose QPR. They have a lot of objectives for the future. I'm excited to meet the fans and to take my first steps in Loftus Road.”

Preston make the trip down to the capital on August 9 for their Championship curtain-raiser. It will be new head coach Julien Stephan’s first match in charge, with the French coach having replaced Marti Cifuentes in the hot seat. QPR have also agreed a deal for Peterborough’s Kwame Poku; Australian defender Kealey Adamson is another target.

