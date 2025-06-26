Milutin Osmajic competing with Sam Field | CameraSport - pal

Preston North End have discovered their fixture list for the 2025/26 campaign

Preston North End will kick off the 2025/26 season in the capital with a trip to Queens Park Rangers.

The Lilywhites head to Loftus Road on Saturday, 9 August for a 3pm kick-off against the Rs - who appointed Julien Stéphan as their new head coach on Wednesday. PNE’s first home game is the Saturday after, against relegated Leicester City.

It’s then another side dropping back into the Championship, with Ipswich Town travelling up to Lancashire the following weekend. Preston will conclude their campaign at home to Southampton.

Boxing Day sees Paul Heckingbottom’s men head to Stoke City, while New Year’s Day football is at home to Sheffield Wednesday. The Lancashire derbies against Blackburn Rovers are at Deepdale on November 22 and away on 21 February - both 3pms for now.

Both games against newcomers to the second tier, Wrexham, are in December. It’s a 3pm kick-off at Deepdale on December 6, and an evening game at the Racecourse Ground on December 29.

PNE 2025/26 fixture list in full

August

09/08/2025, 15:00: Queens Park Rangers (a)

16/08/2025, 15:00: Leicester City (h)

23/08/2025, 15:00: Ipswich Town (h)

30/08/2025, 15:00: Portsmouth (a)

September

13/09/2025, 15:00: Middlesbrough (h)

20/09/2025, 15:00: Derby County (a)

27/09/2025 15:00 Bristol City (h)

30/09/2025 19:45 Hull City (a)

October

04/10/2025, 15:00: Charlton Athletic (h)

18/10/2025, 15:00: West Bromwich Albion (a)

21/10/2025, 19:45: Birmingham City (h)

25/10/2025, 15:00: Sheffield United (h)

November

01/11/2025, 15:00: Southampton (a)

05/11/2025, 19:45: Swansea City (h)

08/11/2025, 15:00: Millwall (a)

22/11/2025, 15:00: Blackburn Rovers (h)

25/11/2025, 19:45: Watford (a)

29/11/2025, 15:00: Sheffield Wednesday (a)

December

06/12/2025, 15:00: Wrexham (h)

09/12/2025, 19:45: Coventry City (h)

13/12/2025, 15:00: Oxford United (a)

20/12/2025, 15:00: Norwich City (h)

26/12/2025, 15:00: Stoke City (a)

29/12/2025, 19:45: Wrexham (a)

January

01/01/2026, 15:00: Sheffield Wednesday (h)

04/01/2026, 15:00: Bristol City (a)

17/01/2026, 15:00: Derby County (h)

20/01/2026, 19:45: Hull City (h)

24/01/2026, 15:00: Middlesbrough (a)

31/01/2026, 15:00: Ipswich Town (a)

February

07/02/2026, 15:00: Portsmouth (h)

14/02/2026, 15:00: Watford (h)

21/02/2026, 15:00: Blackburn Rovers (a)

24/02/2026, 19:45: Swansea City (a)

28/02/2026, 15:00: Millwall (h)

March

07/03/2026, 15:00: Oxford United (h)

11/03/2026, 19:45: Coventry City (a)

14/03/2026, 15:00: Norwich City (a)

21/03/2026, 15:00: Stoke City (h)

April

03/04/2026, 15:00: Leicester City (a)

06/04/2026, 15:00: Queens Park Rangers (h)

11/04/2026, 15:00: Charlton Athletic (a)

18/04/2026, 15:00: West Bromwich Albion (h)

22/04/2026, 19:45: Birmingham City (a)

25/04/2026, 15:00: Sheffield United (a)

02/05/2026, 12:30: Southampton (h)

