He spent last season on loan at Middlesbrough and is now featuring regularly for PNE

Preston North End striker Will Keane is delighted to have Sam Greenwood on his side this season.

The 22-year-old became the Lilywhites’ first signing of the summer transfer window, on loan from fellow Championship side Leeds United. He was snapped up by previous boss Ryan Lowe, but has gone on to feature regularly under manager Paul Heckingbottom.

Greenwood has often come in for praise from the 47-year-old, who he wasted no time in making an impression on. To date, he has six goals in all competitions - four in the league - and two assists. Fellow forward Keane has been on the sidelines for the last few weeks, but is now back involved with the team and looking forward to linking up with the number 20.

"Yeah, he's a brilliant player and like you say, very intelligent," said Keane. "You see the technical ability he has got. But then, also, the other side of it I think he offers a lot without the ball. He's always working hard for the team and putting his body in. He clearly has that understanding in and out of possession, and the manager clearly trusts him. His performances have been great of late and obviously, we need him to keep it going."

Keane is an experienced head to have back in and amongst it for Preston, which will be a boost for Heckingbottom and the team. On the manager, last season’s top scorer has been impressed by the talks he’s held with the striking department especially.

"Yeah, I think just giving the lads that confidence - especially for me as an attacking player,” said the number seven. “He wants you to get on the ball and be involved. He has not got any issue with lads losing the ball or making mistakes, he just then wants an instant reaction.

“I think, as a forward player, that is what you want - to have that backing to play with freedom and go express yourself. I think he has done that and also made it very clear to lads, what their roles are when they have not got the ball - and what is expected of them."