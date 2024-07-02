Lewis Leigh | Getty Images

PNE midfielder was offered a new deal

Preston North End midfielder Lewis Leigh has rejected a new contract at the club, the Lancashire Post understands.

And it’s understood that a move back to Bromley, on a permanent basis, is on the cards. Leigh’s deal at Deepdale expired on Monday, having signed his first professional contract in the summer of 2021. It was confirmed that the 20-year-old had been offered fresh terms by North End, after the 2023/24 season, but he has opted to move on.

Leigh spent the previous campaign on loan at Bromley and made 12 appearances. In January, Crewe Alexandra swooped in and the midfielder stepped up to League Two for the second half of the season. For the Railwaymen, Leigh turned out 16 times as Lee Bell’s side lost the play-off final against Crawley Town. PNE would receive some training compensation money.

When asked about the player’s situation last month, PNE director Peter Ridsdale said: “I don’t think he will stay. I think he thinks he is worth probably more and will go straight into somebody else’s first team. Do I think it’s a shame? What I think Lewis deserves is a career playing first team football. Do I think that’s likely to be with us in the next 12 months? I think it’s unlikely, but I do not pick the team.