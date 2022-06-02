Former Preston manager likely to be overlooked as Blackburn Rovers turn to Duncan Ferguson

Preston had a season comprising of mixed results, culminating in a 13th place finish in the Championship, but they will now look to their new chief scout to help them boslter their ranks.

Preston’s boss Ryan Lowe believes that his new chief scout, James Wallace, can bring the key ingredients to the side after his confirmation.

Lowe said: “He knows the football industry inside and out. He’s got loads of good connections, working at Fleetwood for two and a half years, maybe a little bit longer.

“At the end of the day it’s about what we do on the recruitment side of things, the analytical side of things and the data side of things, but there’s nothing better than getting eyes on a player and the players you’re potentially looking to sign.

“That’s what James’ job will be - getting out and seeing what’s out there. I’m really pleased to get him on board, he’s going to be a fantastic addition for us.”

As Preston prepare for a busy transfer season, take a look at the latest news from the Lilywhites and their Championship rivals...

1. Ball seals League One move Former Rotherham United star Dominic Ball has signed with Ipswich Town after he was released by Queens Park Rangers this season. He was one of six players to be released by Rangers and is the second signing Ipswich have made, the first being another Rotherham star Freddie Ladapo. (BBC Sport) Photo Sales

2. Swansea City look to secure cut-price deal Swansea City have cut Steven Benda’s price-tag in half as they look for a sale but Peterborough United are still unwilling to make a permanent move. The Posh hoped for the goalkeeper in the January transfer window but have now moved on to other targets as Swansea look to offload the 23-year-old. (Football League World) Photo Sales

3. Bristol City tie key man down to new deal Swiss international Timm Klose has signed a new one-year contract with Bristol City. He has made 18 appearances for the Robins after joining in January from Norwich and has scored once. The centre-back’s contract also includes the option of a further year. (BBC Sport) Photo Sales

4. Bournemouth target reveals ambitions Bournemouth are hopeful of keeping Liverpool man Nat Phillips at the Vitality Stadium on a permanent basis after the defender played a key role in the Cherries fight for promotion last season. Phillips however looks set for a break from football before any discussions regarding his future take place (Football League World) Photo Sales