Preston North End have their preparations in place ready for this summer's transfer window

So far at Deepdale the only activity that has taken place has been departures, with 13 players to be released at the end of their contracts this month.

There have of course been links to players at other clubs, they are reportedly interested in Benjamin Siegrist who is a goalkeeper and set to leave Dundee United on a free.

The Lilywhites are still keen on bringing in a goalkeeper on loan from a Premier League side but with no senior goalkeepers on the books – as Daniel Iversen has returned to Leicester City and Declan Rudd was forced to retire – two at the least will be required.

Watford's Andre Gray scoring in the Championship two seasons ago.

Another name that has cropped up is former Burnley striker Andre Gray, who is to be a free agent following his departure from Watford, and was seen pictured holidaying with Jamaica teammate and North End midfielder Daniel Johnson.

Away from the pitch, Fleetwood Town’s head of recruitment James Wallace has left the club, having previously been linked with a move to PNE and with recent shifts in the recruitment department at Deepdale it could be that he finds his to PR1. If he is to join the club however, that would be in a chief scout role and not head of recruitment.

Going into the summer window, North End already have preparations in place. Club director Peter Ridsdale has often spoken about his readiness should the manager depart and it is no different when it comes to players.

He said: “If the next manager's name is in the right hand drawer, then the next player's name is in the left hand drawer.

"It's a process that is always ongoing. You get players put into you because of transfer windows, the availability of players is only twice a year because of transfer windows but of course you're talking to people all the time.