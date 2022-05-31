Preston North End's play-off heartbreak as West Ham United win in Cardiff 17 years ago this week

A star-studded Lilywhites side lost out to West Ham United in the Championship play-off final in 2005, Bobby Zamora scoring the only goal.

PNE were favourites going into the game, having finished fifth in the regular season, two points ahead of West Ham in sixth – as well as doing the double over them.

The Hammers saw off early favourites Ipswich Town in the semi-final to set up the meeting in Cardiff – at the Millennium Stadium due to the new (current) Wembley still being built – whilst North End beat Derby County.

Richard Cresswell and Paul McKenna are dejected at the final whistle.

PNE’s side was full of legends of the club - Graham Alexander, Youl Mawene, Chris Lucketti, Paul McKenna and David Nugent to name a few.

Much has been said since of North End’s preparations going into the game and getting carried away with the spectacle, having new tailored suits made for the occasion and treating it as if it was the biggest game of their careers – which for many it was – whilst West Ham saw it as just another game. The Hammers arrived in their tracksuits as usual and they got the job done.

They dominated possession in the early stages at the Millennium Stadium and played the ball around with pace and precision, Shaun Newton sliding the ball through to the on-rushing Tomas Repka who struck the outside of the post.

Bobby Zamora then played in Matthew Etherington who saw his effort palmed away by Carlo Nash in the North End net.

Bobby Zamora scores the only goal of the game.

Billy Davies’ men were again under pressure when Nash managed to keep out Marlon Harewood's initial effort before Zamora's shot on the rebound was hacked off the line by Youl Mawene - and Harewood's second strike was blocked.

But a breakthrough was not long in coming and when Etherington's cross fell to the feet of Zamora he made no mistake from six yards.

Hammers keeper Jimmy Walker was later stricken catching the ball as he exited his area and was stretchered off, substitute Stephen Bywater's first job was to keep out a McKenna free-kick but there was little else for him to do afterwards.

Chris Sedgwick slides in on Matthew Etherington.