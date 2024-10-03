Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Preston North End loan star Kaine Kesler-Hayden believed a win, like Wednesday night’s over Watford, had been coming.

The Lilywhites saw off the Hornets 3-0, with Milutin Osmajic scoring a brace and Ali McCann firing in the third - as all of Paul Heckingbottom side’s goals came in the second half. For Kesler-Hayden, who is on loan for the season from Aston Villa, it was his first Championship start in four games.

North End’s number 29 came on as a substitute against Blackburn Rovers and Millwall, while playing the full Carabao Cup tie with Fulham. His performances in a PNE shirt have been bright so far and - despite defeat to Millwall last weekend - the wide man remained confident in both the team and himself.

“Yeah, 100 per cent,” said Kesler-Hayden. “Performances, pre-Millwall, were really good. I think that was a one-off and we obviously won’t let that happen. The performance was at the level it needed to be (against Watford). It was all about keeping that positive mindset and attitude, throughout the week. After a loss, you cannot just dwell on it. We had to turn it around and that’s what we did.

“I try to be as positive as possible. I think, when I play, I am just happy to be playing football and have a ball at my feet. It is just about lifting other people. Some probably aren’t the same, but if everyone can be positive despite a loss, it will help us this season. I am just glad to be getting minutes, wherever I can - I have played loads of different positions.

“Wherever I can play, I’m buzzing. From a young age, I played further up the pitch. I then got moved back to full-back - somebody didn’t think I had the attacking ability! I think you can see it coming out now and that my attacking traits, from when I was younger, are still there. I try to use that as much as possible. We need to keep building on these performances and results and only get better.”

Kesler-Hayden was an attacking threat all evening against Watford and it was he who provided the pinpoint assist, for Osmajic’s opener. The Villa loan man has struck up a good relationship with the Montenegro international, who made the headlines for the right reasons post-Hornets.

But, a period on the sidelines looks in store for the striker - Osmajic has accepted his FA charge of violent conduct, for biting Blackburn Rovers defender Owen Beck. Kesler-Hayden says others will simply have to step up in the number 28’s absence.

“To be fair, I am really close with Milly,” said Kesler-Hayden. “He is one of my good friends. I think it affected him at first. He obviously doesn’t want to be out and he’s going to be a big miss. His head was fully focused on the game and he got two goals from it. I am really happy for him. It’s bittersweet. We really need him, but we will have to deal with it and the team will have to step up.”