Milutin Osmajic scored a brace and Ali McCann grabbed his first goal at Deepdale

Preston North End returned to winning ways as they saw off Watford 3-0 at Deepdale.

Here are our post-match ratings from Deepdale...

Starting XI

Freddie Woodman - 8

Made a vital save early doors, to deny Baah who ran through on goal. Then kept out two of Andrews’ fierce drives in the second half. Clean sheet in the bag.

Jordan Storey - 7.5

Watford got in behind on a couple of occasions, but did well overall. He fired the ball into the path of Osmajic for his second goal and played a part in the opener.

Liam Lindsay - 7

Baah got away from him and in behind early on. Settled after that and defended reasonably well.

Andrew Hughes - 7

A clean sheet in the bag for the team and he certainly played his part.

Kaine Kesler-Hayden - 8.5

A real bright spark on the night. Provided an excellent assist and did both sides of the game with energy, intensity and quality.

Ali McCann - 8

Started to impact the game mid way through the first half, winning the ball back and playing his passes in midfield. Scored an absolute cracker.

Ben Whiteman - 7

Like McCann, he grew into the first half and helped North End gain some control. Made a crucial clearance off the line second half.

Stefan Thordarson - 6

Took him a while to get into the game, but some good moments towards the end of the first half. Could’ve slid Osmajic or Kesler-Hayden through in the second half.

Robbie Brady - 7.5

Sent some dangerous crosses into the box and was pretty solid on the night. Created a chance for Osmajic in the first half.

Mads Frokjaer - 7

Was positive in possession, driving forward with the ball more than we’ve seen before. Put the work in off the ball and kept wanting to get on it.

Milutin Osmajic - 8.5

Showed a clinical edge for both of his goals. Two first time finishes, after being in the right place at the right time. Was a willing runner all evening.

Substitutes

Ryan Ledson - 6

Added some freshness in midfield and did what was required in there.

Brad Potts - 6

A similar story with the number 44. Didn’t really put a foot wrong and saw a shot blocked late on.

Jeppe Okkels - 6

Led a counter attack late on and picked out Riis inside the box.

Duane Holmes - 6

Came on for the final 10 minutes or so and went about his work fine.

Emil Riis - 6

Had a shooting chance late in the day but just wanted a touch too long on the ball.