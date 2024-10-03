Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

PNE beat Watford 3-0 on Wednesday night

Two Preston North End players have made WhoScored.Com’s Championship Team of the Week.

The website’s stats and match ratings are used by all three EFL leagues. Following midweek action, PNE duo Freddie Woodman and Ben Whiteman earned high enough ratings to make the XI. Preston provided the perfect response to last Saturday’s defeat at Millwall, by beating Watford 3-0 at Deepdale.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side scored all three of their goals in the second half, with Milutin Osmajic netting a clinical brace and Ali McCann rifling in the third. Aston Villa loan man Kaine Kesler-Hayden was another stand out performer on the night, but it’s Woodman and the club captain who’ve earned spots.

PNE’s number one made a huge save, early in the game, to keep out Hornets forward Kwadwo Baah - who ran through on goal. He then denied Ryan Andrews on two occasions in the second half, with one of his strikes deflecting towards the top corner. Whiteman, meanwhile, made a crucial goal-line clearance to keep out Moussa Sissoko’s header in the second half.

Elsewhere in the Team of the Week are three Stoke City players, including ex-North End loan star Tom Cannon. The forward scored four goals in the Potters’ 6-1 rout of Portsmouth. Two Coventry City men are also included, following the Sky Blues’ 3-0 win over Blackburn Rovers.

WhoScored.Com TOTW in full (01/10-02/10): Freddie Woodman (PNE), Perry Ng (Cardiff), Dimitrios Goutas (Cardiff), Teden Mengi (Luton), Jake Bidwell (Coventry), Ben Whiteman (PNE), Andrew Moran (Stoke), Willy Gnonto (Leeds United) Haji Wright (Coventry), Tom Cannon (Stoke), Sam Gallagher (Stoke)