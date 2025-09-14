The PNE defender scored in the 2-2 draw against Middlesbrough on Saturday

Preston North End defender Jordan Storey took plenty of positives from Saturday’s 2-2 draw against Middlesbrough.

The Lilywhites were dealt a blow in the 92nd minute at Deepdale, as Boro drew level courtesy of substitute Sontje Hansen. Just four minutes prior, Storey had met a Ben Whiteman corner and headed home what looked likely to be a winner for Paul Heckingbottom’s side.

But, Rob Edwards’ men fought back for the second time in the game, with Hansen’s acrobatic effort adjudged to have crossed the line - on day where goal line technology wasn’t in operation at Deepdale due to technical issues. There was obvious frustration but on the whole, PNE’s performance pleased Storey.

The Man of the Match on the day said: “It's a difficult one. We watched it back just then, it’s very tight. We were told that the goal line technology wasn’t working, which is very frustrating, especially when it comes down to a decision like that in the last minute of the game. It's the unknown, isn't it?

“I suppose we'll never truly know unless there's a really good angle of it, which we've not seen yet. So yeah, it's a bit disappointing that it's come down to that, but you've got to get on with it. I'm not too sure (if it was Browne’s goal). I just bumped past him and he claimed that he'd touched it.

“I couldn't see if it was him or not. Yeah, it was a bit of a scrappy goal. Putting in the performance we did, we were disappointed to concede such a late goal. They're a top side; I think it's easy to see that they'll be up there this season. Although it was disappointing there's still a lot of positives to take from that.

“We're still undefeated at home. We can keep that unbeaten run going for sure. I think you can definitely see that there has been (a shift in mentality. Credit to the manager and the staff, they've been great in pushing us.

“He even called us aside and just said when they scored, ‘Don't sit off, let's go for it’, which is obviously encouraging - and it gives you that belief that we can go out there and get something from the game, and we nearly did. But yeah, I think you can definitely tell there's been a change in mentality, since he's come in, of just being really positive.”

Heckingbottom hailed Storey’s performance level so far this season in his post-match press conference, and also admitted he felt the centre-back had perhaps ‘coasted’ at times during his North End career. The number 14 says he’s had some honest chats with the manager and believes he’s reaping the rewards from being challenged to kick on.

“Yeah, he has to be fair,” said Storey. “He's been honest with me and knows what he wants from me as a player. Him and Macca have been pushing me, which I think has helped. I'm pleased with how I've started the season. I want to keep pushing myself and I know they'll keep pushing me as well, so hopefully it'll bring the best out of me.”

Lewis Dobbin - one of four loan players at PNE this season - broke the deadlock against Boro with a fine, solo effort. Storey is optimistic about the campaign given the makeup of the squad and quality added to it.

“Yeah, I think we've still kept a good spine of the team with experience,” said Storey. “We’ve obviously got a lot of young talent coming in now. They look really good. You can see today, Dobbin and Alf, they look sharp and very creative and I think sometimes we've lacked that in spells over the last few seasons.

“Or, we've not had enough of those players come in who can affect that. But yeah, like I say, you look at the squad now, we've got a lot of players in there who can create something out of nothing. And you know, it makes the defence's life a lot easier as well, so it's pleasing.”

