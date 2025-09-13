The striker was absent from the 2-2 draw against Rob Edwards’ side

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom expects Milutin Osmajic to return next weekend at Derby County.

The Lilywhites were without their talisman in Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Middlesbrough. Osmajic did not go away with Montenegro over the international break, having suffered a rib injury in the Carabao Cup defeat to Wrexham on August 26.

PNE’s number 28 was described as a ‘doubt’ in Thursday’s pre-match press conference but not ruled out for good. However, he was unable to make the squad with Daniel Jebbison picked to start and Michael Smith brought off the bench.

“Yeah, Milly will be back the next game,” said Heckingbottom. “He's just got to the point where he's only missed two games, even though he's sort of been out four weeks. He's only missed two games because of the break.

“Listening to the medical advice, if Milly knew he wasn’t 100 per cent as well, for us to risk him in this and then potentially, put him out when we've waited the four weeks... he would miss a lot more games. So, yeah, we've gone down that road.”

PNE’s boss added: “Jebbo, because of how we played we needed a runner to just constantly occupy them, and it was a game where we told Jebbo to be patient. He wasn't going to get much ball but the more he ran, the more he tried to stretch the game, the more space he could create for Lewis.

“It’s tough. You are always going to have a lot of bodies around you when you're receiving it, but his role was more - and the bit he did well for the team - was constantly running. He can stretch, take a centre back away and create more space. That was his role today and that's what he can do; it's a selfless role. It probably doesn’t get highlighted but for us as a team, it was really important.

“Lewis playing in that area of the pitch, it was good. But again, I think today just shows why I wanted attacking players - and wanted another centre-forward - because when you've got two available it's hard to start with two nines, when you're not bringing a nine on. So, that was my thing. We changed the shape slightly but still wanted to be that attacking force.”

