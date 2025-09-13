PNE drew 2-2 with Middlesbrough in Saturday’s early kick-off at Deepdale

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom says goal line technology was not in operation against Middlesbrough.

Rob Edwards’ side equalised in the 92nd minute at Deepdale, with the goal given to Sontje Hansen despite former PNE captain Alan Browne claiming it. There was uncertainty over whether the ball had crossed the line but the match officials gave the goal. Post-match, Heckingbottom admitted he was hoping to see a conclusive angle.

He said: “It was switched off today. We knew before the game we didn't have it; it's just Sod's law that then it decides the game. I’m hoping someone shows me a photograph of it crossing the line to make me feel better, because at the minute it's just like, ‘How can that happen?’ i can't see at the minute how it's crossed the line.

“Yeah, the linesman gives it... it's the old school (way), isn't it? Old fashioned. But I've just got no trust in the officials at the minute, because they try and give everything. They give fouls when there's nothing there to be seen, so I'm hoping I get some video footage that makes me sleep better.

“I'm just like a wry, smiling kid... like, ‘Please tell me that's gone in’. So, that's all I'm thinking. You look back through the game and how many blocks, challenges and top class defending there was... that's credit to Middlesbrough. They put us under pressure but when you score early, you're going to have to do that.”

On the performance, Heckingbottom added: “You always want more. It's like I've just said to the players, we are a little bit deflated in there but if the game had been the same performance levels, but it’s us scoring the really late equaliser, then we'd have been jumping through hoops, delighted.

“So, I think we have to reflect more on the overall game. I'm really pleased with it. It was an entertaining game, both teams going for it, which I think made for the ending and the spectacle. I'm proud of them. Good performance against a good side. If you want to succeed and be successful in any league, you've got to be comfortable in those moments.

“Enjoy the blocks, enjoy working for each other, enjoy denying space, and just try and get control of the game when the opposition have the ball. I thought Boro were really good at that today. Probably, of the teams we've played here, made it the hardest for us when we were back in.

“I'm not saying they had as much ball as some of the others, but I felt they made it hard. Again, because we were aggressive and going for the win and trying to always get the second goal, I still felt their best moments were when, just after our attack or just after we'd lost possession, they had the space to play.”

Heckingbottom confirmed post-match that Milutin Osmajic should be back for next weekend’s game against Derby County, having not made the squad amid a rib issue. The PNE boss made a triple substitution just after the hour mark, taking off goal scorer Lewis Dobbin along with loan duo Alfie Devine and Daniel Jebbison.

On that change, he said: “Well, the workload. Again, when you're getting after the ball at the top of the pitch, they were the ones who were constantly working. I always knew that it was going to be hard work for them. To be fair, one thing Boro did well - because Lewis (Dobbin) was the one jumping between the two, Hackney or Morris, they kept running him back. So, all of a sudden Lewis is a lot deeper then.

“That's what happens in the game; they figure things out, and then you have to change again. So all of a sudden, we're asking him to do a job because the moment he leaves them is the moment he causes a problem. Yeah, a big shift from them and I want to keep them fit because they’re showing what quality they've got.”

