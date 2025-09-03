PNE have been owned by the Hemmings family since 2010

Preston North End CEO Peter Ridsdale says there is greater takeover interest than usual in the club, at present.

In October 2021, PNE owner Trevor Hemmings CVO passed away. He bought the Deepdale club back in 2010. Since then, the Lilywhites have remained in the hands of the Hemmings family with Trevor’s son, Craig, the chairman of North End.

It has been communicated on several occasions over the last few years that PNE’s owners will happily continue funding the club, but also step aside should the correct party come along with an approach. In recent weeks, speculation was swirled around whether takeover talks may have advanced.

“Yes, funnily enough two things happened this summer which elevated our profile, which have awoken interest, without being able to say there's anything definitive at the moment,” said Ridsdale. “One is the Liverpool match, where we got plaudits from around the world as to how we handled a very, very sad occasion. Suddenly, people were talking to us and talking about Preston North End.

“Probably, not surprising to you but surprising maybe to me, the sponsorship deal with SpudBros has also elevated our profile and people have started to ask questions about Preston North End, the way it's run and who we are etc. So, you could probably ask me on any day of the week if we are we talking to people. Most of the year I'd say, ‘Yeah, the last week or two yes.’

“If you asked me today I'd say for the first time there have been people raising their heads above the parapet who, for once, may well lead to something. But I'm not going to suggest we're down the line. All we've done is answer the phone at the moment, but they sound more credible than the past. As I want to reiterate, Craig and the family made it absolutely clear that, for the right custodians, there's a deal to be done.

“It's not about the price for the club, it's about who, because we're very proud of where we've got to despite a lot of people criticising a supposed lack of ambition, which I think is totally unfair on Craig and the family, and how much they're putting in every year. But if somebody comes along and suggests and shows that they've got the ability to inject more cash, and take it further forward, there's a deal to be done.

“Just like with players, everything's available and I think we will welcome that because it's unforgiving. I find the abuse, the criticism - often without any facts - debilitating and it's exhausting. And it isn't my money. Can you imagine if that's coming your way and it's your money as well? You're putting in £15million quid a year and all you're getting is abuse and criticism.

“There comes a time when you say, ‘Why are we doing it?’ We will continue to do what we're doing as well as we can. We will continue to encourage new investment if we can find it and let's just say that the quality of phone calls has changed, from two events this summer, and let's just see where that takes us.”

On the kind of people getting in contact as a result of Preston North End’s sponsorship with SpudBros, Ridsdale added: “What SpudBros has done is raise our profile. I have actually had conversations with people who represent social media stars that I'd never heard of. I had to look them up and found out who they are. I don't necessarily think that they, in their own right, are the right investors for going forward but they may well know people who are.

“What Spud Bros have done, what the Liverpool game did for us, is get people talking about Preston North End in a very positive way. When that's happening, against a backdrop of some clubs who have got massive financial problems - you just compare us and the stability where we are, and how we can ordinarily compete.

“Obviously, the end of last season was disappointing but ordinarily our competition in the Championship has been very good. You've got some very big clubs who are going through financial ruin at the moment and they're not the only ones over recent years. There have been some very close to home. So, I think if people are interested in the English game, it's very attractive, particularly obviously in the States. But if you're looking for a club to invest in you start off, hopefully, with one that's not a basket case.”