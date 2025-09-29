Gareth Ainsworth

The former PNE, Lincoln City and Port Vale man is having a planned procedure

Former Preston North End man Gareth Ainsworth will undergo heart surgery and step away from managing Gillingham for ‘a few weeks’.

Ainsworth, 52, was appointed by the Gills in March and has them third of the League Two table after ten games - with 21 points collected. In his temporary absence, long-term assistant Richard Dobson - who worked with him at Wycombe, QPR and Shrewsbury - will oversee first team matters, while Ainsworth recovers.

Ainsworth said: “I went for the LMA health check in May and they found something with my heart. I’ve got to have heart surgery this week. It sounds dramatic, but it’s a routine thing they do. This has all been planned. Get behind Dobbo and the team, they will be stepping up. I’ll be off for a few weeks, and then I’ll be back.”

Chairman Brad Galinson said: “We’ve known for many weeks about Gareth’s upcoming surgery. In typical Gareth style, he was deliberating about the best time to have it, but Shannon and I were concerned about only one thing – Gareth getting the surgery as early as possible. His health alone is the priority here, so it was not a conversation as far as we were concerned.

“When we appointed the best manager in League Two back in March, we also felt we were getting the best Assistant Manager in the league, so we have no doubt the team is in safe hands in Gareth’s absence. We ask now that the fans, as they always do, get right behind the boys and Dobbo.”

