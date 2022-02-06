John Smith’s Preston North End Fans’ Panel verdict: Excitement is growing!

He would also have thought it quite remarkable that we had waited so long for a goal as it could easily of been at least 2-2 by half-time.

On the opening day of the season Frankie McAvoy’s side were mauled 4-1 by Hull at Deepdale but this time it was Ryan Lowe’s team who bared their claws to wound the Tigers, who had been brimming with confidence after winning their last three games.

Having now lost just once in the nine league games since Ryan Lowe took charge this fantastic result keeps our season very much alive as we now lie just four points away from a play-off spot.

Hull City keeper Matt Ingram cuts out a cross

It is so pleasing to see the fans singing and smiling again and the strong bond they have developed with the manager was on show again on Saturday.

The travelling fans were magnificent in their vocal backing for the team and at one point they were joined by ex-captain Paul Huntington singing alongside them in the stands.

After an even first half we took control of the game in the second period and our fans were soon dancing around minutes into it, but it was like a false start in the Grand National with the ‘goal’ being disallowed for handball.

However, we did not have too long to wait for a steeplechase to get under way and after Cameron Archer’s winning goal it was like being at Bechers Brook with a couple of fallers as fans jumped over their seats in wild celebrations.