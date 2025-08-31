Pompey boss John Mousinho | Getty Images

PNE were beaten 1-0 at Portsmouth on Saturday afternoon

Portsmouth boss John Mousinho admitted the second half against Preston North End didn’t feel ‘comfortable’.

The former PNE midfielder was relieved to see his side get the 1-0 win, at Fratton Park, over the line on Saturday. Andre Dozzell’s deflected strike on 41 minutes proved enough for Pompey to take all three points over Paul Heckingbottom’s side - who pushed hard for an equaliser in the second half but couldn’t find a way through.

“I thought it was OK,” said Mousinho, on the performance. “Defensively, very, very solid. I was impressed with the way we defended. I don’t think Nico really had a save to make. His goalkeeping level was excellent in terms of his handling and coming for crosses.

“I thought we looked comfortable, in terms of chances conceded, without looking comfortable - because I am sure everyone in the stadium wasn’t comfortable as the second half went on.

“It was one of those where I just thought we didn’t really kick on after we scored the goal. We felt our way into the game, looked a lot better as the first half went on and definitely, on chances created, deserved to go a goal ahead at half time.

“When things got slightly more difficult in the second half, we just didn’t put the second goal in the back of the net and we actually had plenty of chances to do it.

“Whether they were actual chances or opportunities to break at a Preston back line that was stretched, because of the fact they were so aggressive and attacking, we just didn’t take them. So, really pleased that we’ve actually just come away with the win.”

