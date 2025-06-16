Jason Euell | Getty Images

He has joined Paul Heckingbottom’s coaching team at PNE

Jason Euell is raring to get going at Preston North End after joining as first team coach.

The former Charlton Athletic, Bristol City and Cambridge United coach has joined manager Paul Heckingbottom’s backroom team. Euell will work alongside the number one, assistant Stuart McCall and coaches Peter Murphy and Mike Pollitt.

Euell’s arrival is one of a number of staff changes at Preston, ahead of the 2025/26 season. Andy Liddell has joined as Fitness Coach, Tom Reeves as Chief Scout and Joe Walmsley in the club’s Performance Analysis department.

Euell reacts to joining PNE

Posting on X, he said: 'I am delighted to be joining Preston North End Football Club, as first-team coach. I would like to thank Paul Heckingbottom and Peter Ridsdale for the opportunity, and to thank the supporters for the kind messages I've received since the announcement.

‘Thank you to the League Coaches Association for their advice, and my agency Oporto Sports Management for their guidance. I'm really looking forward to meeting up with the staff and the players, and to getting down to work ahead of the new EFL Championship season. Best wishes and see you soon, Euellie.'

