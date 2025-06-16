Lukas Nmecha is Daniel Farke's first summer signing Picture: LUFC. | Picture: LUFC.

The former Manchester City man spent time on loan at PNE in 2018/19

Ex-Preston North End loan man Lukas Nmecha has completed a move to newly-promoted Leeds United.

Daniel Farke’s side won the Championship last season and secured their return to the top flight, after two years out. Their first piece of incoming business was wrapped up over the weekend, with Leeds swooping in for Nmecha on a free transfer.

The 26-year-old’s contract with Bundesliga outfit Wolfsburg is up this summer and he has agreed to pen a two-year contract at Elland Road. He will officially become a Leeds player on July 1, and the Yorkshire club state that they fought off Premier League competition for his signing.

Speaking to LUTV, Nmecha said: “It's just a great challenge and I'm really excited to get to know the team. I've spoken with the manager many times and I'm excited to play that style of football that they played in the Championship, even in the Premier League.

“I saw that there was dominance last season in terms of possession and the goals. I'm an attacking player, so obviously that's exciting for me. Of course, in the Premier League, there's some big boys in there where you can't play like that all the time.

“But I think the idea of the manager is to play good football, possession football, and that's what I'm used to and what I love doing. I wish we could get going now, but we still have a few weeks of pre-pre-season, getting the runs in. I just can't wait to start training now.”

Nmecha was born in Hamburg and made his debut for the German national team in November 2021, having won the U21 Euros that summer - and scored the on goal in the final. The front man has been with Wolfsburg for the last four years.

Preston signed Nmecha on loan in the summer of 2018 - his first temporary spell away from Manchester City. He played 44 games across all competitions for Alex Neil’s side, scoring four goals and assisting five.

After that season he headed to Wolfsburg, Middlesbrough and Anderlecht on loan. Having scored 21 goals in 41 outings for the Belgian club, a reported £11m move to Wolfsburg went through. He managed 19 goals in 73 appearances for them.

“He just needed time...”

In an interview with the Lancashire Post last year, former PNE boss Neil said: “If you look at the guys we brought in on loan... some really good, talented boys there. I played him (Nmecha) all the time.

“The reason I played him all the time was... if you came down and watched Lukas train, Lukas was quicker than anybody else, stronger than anybody else and technically, he could smash the ball off both feet.

“All he needed was a little bit of time. He just needed time to improve his game, gain his confidence. Just to make it easier for him (I moved him out wide) - just to lighten the load. Leading the line as a one up top is a big ask. Sometimes, the touchline helps players.

“You don’t need to worry about that side, just what’s inside the pitch. If you remember the goal DJ scored at Blackburn, he literally blew the boy Williams away, cut it back and DJ put it into the roof of the net. That summed Lukas up.”

